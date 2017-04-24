CNET también está disponible en español.
This cosplayer shows us her version of Ashes of Al'ar from World of Warcraft.
It took her eight hours to put together her look.
Starfire from Teen Titans joined the photo shoot.
Red X is working it for the camera.
This Wonder Woman and Superman are from an alternate Earth where Superman's origin happened a little bit differently.
Don't mess with them.
Sabine Wren from "Star Wars Rebels" stands ready.
This is the season 3 version of Sabine Wren, and it took her three months to hand-paint her costume.
You can see more than a few clever superhero mashups at conventions. Here's a Spider-Man/Deadpool hybrid.
The cosplayer offered us a few different vogue moments.
This professional cosplayer's name is @Feisty_Vee and she is showing us her take on a female Sith from Star Wars.
Veronica Carousos is also known as Feisty Vee.
Even musicians are represented. Here's Slash.
The Schwartz is with Dark Helmet and his entourage.
We also ran into Chapulín Colorado, the most famous Mexican superhero.
Whoa, what kind of snake is wrapped around this take on the Captain America-style outfit?
A cosplay group having fun at Silicon Valley Comic Con.
We also saw two of Sleeping Beauty's fairy godmothers!
Sometimes it's hard to recognize all the characters we see during a convention. Please let us know if you recognize him in the comment section.
Update: It's a Psycho from the game Borderlands! Thank you, helpful reader jb13760!
That's a lot of iron, man.
It's D.va from Overwatch without her mech, which means we probably just died.
(Thanks to the helpful reader who pointed out this slide was unnamed!)
It's ED-209 from "RoboCop." Fortunately, there were no glitches.
There's papercraft, and then there's papercraft. Iron Man and K-2S0 look quite imposing.
Oh, then there's this little droid, named, um, hang on, we totally wrote this down...
Acura had a simulation at SVCC that allows you to drive a 2017 Accura NSX.
For the simulation you had to wear special glasses with sensors that measured 35 biometrics to give you a personalized ride.
It's not a convention unless you get Force-choked by Darth Vader.
This exhibit of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" is pretty cool.
This impressive armored angel is from LoL.
It's not every day you see Batman villains and Spider-Man characters from the present and the future hanging out with a scout trooper. Unless you go to conventions every day.
The crowd at SVCC was very excited, and we got to see great cosplay.
We saw several cosplayers inspired by "Big Trouble in Little China," but this was the most impressive impersonation of Gracie Law.
Here we see the power couple of "Big Trouble in Little China."
We found a Spartan!
This cosplayer danced for the cameras.
This cosplayer shows us his take on the creature from "Alien."
This Wonder Woman was representing Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, which by coincidence, will have a Wonder Woman-themed ride, the Lasso of Truth, this year.
Negan from "The Walking Dead" also stopped by SVCC. Fortunately, Lucille seems to be in a good mood.