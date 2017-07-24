New 'Ready Player One' trailer, dissected shot by shot

In "Ready Player One," teenager Wade Watts (played by Tye Sheridan) enters the fantastical, digital realm of the OASIS -- a massive multiplayer online simulation game chock full of pop culture references and characters.
The movie is set in 2044, when everyone escapes the drudgery of living in Earth's decayed cities by using a virtual-reality simulator to enter a digital realm called OASIS. Here's a look at where Wade lives -- in a slum area of RVs and trailer homes called the Stacks.
In the digital realm, Wade goes by the name Parzival (think of Percival, a knight of the round table). Here he's walking past the DC Comics characters Harley Quinn and Deadshot as he enters a neon purple nightclub.
Yes, that is the DeLorean from "Back to the Future" speeding around the Bethesda Fountain in Central Park in the OASIS version of New York City. As part of the movie, there's an exciting race that the players participate in as they search for clues to a puzzle. The winning prize is ownership of OASIS.
Sadly, that's not Batman in the trailer. But the giant scorpion he's riding sure is impressive. This appears to be a battle from the 1982 video game Joust. And are those giant ostriches flying around too?
The Sixers are professional players hired by the company by IOI and its leader Nolan Sorrento who want to win the game to claim OASIS as the prize, then charge a high entrance fee to anyone who wants to use the virtual world in the future.
In the giant Easter egg hunt that Parzival and his friends are in, there are plenty of battles and races to get to clues. Look closely and you can see Lara Croft leaning on the Christine car while talking to Dizzy Wallin from the Gears of War video game.
