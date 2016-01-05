At Unveiled, we got early access to CES. Here's what we saw (pictures)

Wakey wakey, rise and...sniff? The SensorWake alarm clock rouses you from slumber not with a jarring noise but with a scent. Choose from smells including the ocean, lush jungle, a croissant or chocolate.
A successfully funded Kickstarter project, Prizm is a music player that recognises who is in the room and plays appropriate music for who's listening and what time it is. It looks out for the Bluetooth or MAC addresses of the devices in the room and guesses what tune to play accordingly.
Smarter is as Smarter does. British company Smarter makes connected kitchen devices and also connects up the appliances you already have -- for example, the Smarter Detect listens for when your microwave or oven pings and alerts your phone.
This man is obviously braver than me. iGrow, as the product is known, purportedly uses "Low--Level Light Therapy" to bathe your hair cells in light, triggering enhanced cellular activity or something. Look, I have no idea if this works, but it looks like something out of a Roger Corman movie, so I thought I'd include it here.