The Cat S61 is tough, versatile and can see inside walls

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Latest New Products Must-See
  • cat-s61-rugged-flir-thermal-bullitt
    1
    of 12
  • cat-s61-rugged-flir-thermal-bullitt-6
    2
    of 12
  • cat-s61-rugged-flir-thermal-bullitt-9
    3
    of 12
  • cat-s61-rugged-flir-thermal-bullitt-10
    4
    of 12
  • cat-s61-rugged-flir-thermal-bullitt-12
    5
    of 12
  • cat-s61-rugged-flir-thermal-bullitt-14
    6
    of 12
  • cat-s61-rugged-flir-thermal-bullitt-13
    7
    of 12
  • cat-s61-rugged-flir-thermal-bullitt-7
    8
    of 12
  • cat-s61-rugged-flir-thermal-bullitt-4
    9
    of 12
  • cat-s61-rugged-flir-thermal-bullitt-5
    10
    of 12
  • cat-s61-rugged-flir-thermal-bullitt-3
    11
    of 12
  • cat-s61-rugged-flir-thermal-bullitt-11
    12
    of 12

You know that the Cat S61 is rugged the moment you pick it up. 

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

On the back are the 16-megapixel camera, the thermal-imaging camera and a flash.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

The thermal-imaging camera finds heat spots, like those in a human head.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

After you take a photo, you can share it as much as you like.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

The bump on the top holds the thermal-imaging sensor.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

As the warning says, it's best not to look at the laser that can measure distance.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

A built-in air quality sensor will alert you when dangerous solvents, chemicals or other pollutants reach hazardous levels in the surrounding atmosphere.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

The Cat S61 isn't exactly thin, but its die-case frame is built to last.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

The rubbery build gives makes the Cat S61 easy to hold. The phone has a dustproof and waterproof covering, and it can withstand extreme temperatures.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

Use the slots on the side to insert your SIM and memory cards.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

The Cat S61 has a Full HD screen.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

It runs Android Oreo.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More
1 of 12
|

The Cat S61 is tough, versatile and can see inside walls

Published:
Up Next
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus: Sizz...
55

Latest Stories

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by
'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

by