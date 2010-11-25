Black Friday laptop deals (photos)

This is a basic Intel Atom/160GB HDD/1GB RAM/Win 7 Starter Netbook, similar to models that usually go for around $299 (we assume it's an Intel Atom N460 CPU).
Though newer premium Netbooks make this feel pretty dated, it'll work for most entry-level tasks, and this is a nice discount, as long as you're comfortable with the limitations of the Netbook platform.
Yes, they still make laptops with non-Core-series Intel Pentium dual-core CPUs. They won't do much for high-end users, but for basic Web surfing and documents, or DVD playback, it's a step above a Netbook (and with a bigger screen and an optical drive). At $399, it's about $100 less than what we'd expect to pay for a configuration like this.
Other than promising a 7-inch screen and Wi-Fi, there's not much info to go on for this laptop, although it probably has a non-Windows OS. Your mileage may vary, but for a rock-bottom e-mail machine, it may be worth a look.
It's hard to say exactly what model this 17-inch HP is, but it reminds us of the budget G72 line. It's got a basic Intel dual-core CPU, which isn't great, but on the other hand, it has 4GB of RAM and a 500GB hard drive. Throw in a Blu-ray drive for less than $500, and we can see the appeal.
On the plus side, this is a 15-inch Windows Home Premium laptop with 2GB of RAM and a 250GB hard drive. Our main pain point is the 2.2GHz Intel Celeron processor, which is a line we swore off years ago. Still, for less than the average entry-level Netbook, this seems like a functional machine (from a budget-minded sister brand to Gateway and Acer) for basic use.