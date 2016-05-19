Billionaire starter kit: 14 items to acquire when you hit 10 figures

It's a myth that every billionaire splurges on rare cars or art. But there are some things -- islands, submarines, private rockets -- that your Gateses and Zuckerbergs do tend to whip out their fat, fat wallets for.
If you, too, have just made your first billion, congrats. Here's what you need to buy to fit in.
Billionaires, particularly oligarchs from emerging economies, tend to be on the paranoid side. They tend to buy opulent mansions and then retrofit them for war scenarios (more on that later).
But the ultimate option for billionaires hoping to survive a war, coup or zombie apocalypse? You're looking at it. The self-described "largest billionaire bunker in the world," the Oppidum, built in a secret location in the Czech Republic, is designed for a single buyer.
Speaking of Bezos: The Gulfstream G650 costs about $64.5 million. Owners of this plane, or a variant of it, include (through their privately owned companies) the Amazon founder, Larry Ellison and Paul Allen.
The plane maker itself is so elite that reporters must seek permission and state their business before being allowed to use its press handout photos. (This image of a G650 is not one of those photos.)
Here's the exterior of a another Gaffco project. The windows look ordinary, but they can stop bullets from AK-47s.
For an additional, say, $250,000, Gaffco can (and has) equipped billionaire homes with dirty-bomb filtration. In recent months company president Tom Gaffney has kitted out billionaire homes in such far-flung locales as Lagos, Nigeria; Saudi Arabia and Singapore.
See this guy? He looks ordinary. He is not. The CEO of risk consultancy SR-M, Heyrick Bond-Gunning (as if we could even make that up) provides ridiculously advanced, high-tech security to billionaire clients.
From hacking to physical intrusion to kidnapping, he can -- and does -- address it all, installing fingerprint-activated locks for families, programmable keys for staff, thermal-imaging cameras, panic rooms -- the works.
The price for such peace of mind? Around $1.5 mil.
This bed, reportedly worth about $1.6 million, was designed by Janjaap Ruijssenaars and uses magnets to float. We know of no billionaires who have bought it as of yet, but it's certainly too expensive for mere low-level millionaire.
Oddly, many billionaires drive pretty ordinary cars -- Audis, for example or mid-level SUVs. But as anyone who watches "Silicon Valley" can tell you, real billionaires have cars with doors that do ... this.
Larry Ellison has owned a version of the McLaren F1, which can fetch millions.
Fun fact: Billionaires like to buy islands. Larry Ellison reportedly owns 98 percent of the Hawaiian island of Lanai, which is home to rocks with ancient petroglyphs.
Caption byLeslie Gornstein / Photo by Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Most billionaires arrange travel via permanent, private staff. But oftentimes that staff turns to companies like Fischer Travel, whose founder, Bill, shown here, has an unlisted number and a waiting list. His company, run by daughter Stacy, reportedly charges a fee just to become a customer.
How much, you ask? As of 2010, it cost $100,000 to become a client, and another $25,000 annually to stay on.
In general, it helps to have investable assets of at least $30 million for Fischer to want to talk to you, but even that doesn't guarantee membership.