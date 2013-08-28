Best tech under $100

The Roku 3 is our current top pick in the Internet media box category. It's the best overall choice for online streaming, with Netflix, Hulu Plus, HBO Go, Amazon Instant, Vudu, and literally hundreds of others -- pretty much everything except iTunes and YouTube. Perfect for students who can't yet afford a pricey cable bill.
If the student in question is a full-on Apple person -- iPhone, iPad, iTunes, Mac -- the Apple TV may be a better choice than the Roku. And with the recent additions of Watch ESPN, HBO Go, and Sky News, it's a better deal than ever.
Yes, tablets and smartphones can double as e-readers. But the $69 Amazon Kindle has a long-lasting battery and a paperlike screen that avid readers will appreciate. And unlike more versatile devices, there won't be any calls, e-mails, or texts to distract the reader, either. (You'll need to pay $119 if you want to step up the self-illuminated, touch-screen Paperwhite version.) Yes, a refresh is expected very soon, but we bet it'll be nearly identical to this existing model, anyway.
Barnes & Noble's self-illuminated e-ink reader just got a $20 price drop, bringing it to just $99 -- that's also $20 cheaper than Amazon's competing Kindle Paperwhite. (The standard Nook remains available at $79, too.)
Students -- or ex-students -- are always sitting on a mountain of documents, photos, videos, and music. Even with cloud storage, you need a local backup -- and the Seagate Backup Plus gives you 1TB of storage -- that's 1,000GB -- for just less than $100.
The Jawbone Jambox gets all the press, but the JBL Flip is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers for under $100. It's portable, rechargeable, has speakerphone capability, sounds great for its size, and works as a wireless speaker with virtually any smartphone or tablet. (Want more Bluetooth speaker options? Check out our list of best portable mini Bluetooth speakers, many of which are under $100.)
For iPhone owners who prefer to listen on the go, the Klipsch Image S4i II in-ear headphones are a great choice. (If you're buying for an Android owner, go with the otherwise identical Klipsch Image S4A II model instead.)
While they're technically listed as "discontinued" on Sony's Web site, you can still get the MDR-V6 headphones if you search for them. And they're worth seeking out: despite being first released in the 1980s, they may well be the best-sounding headphones you can get for under $100.
People in school in 2013 are already living and working in the post-PC era. Thankfully, accessories like the Belkin Ultimate Keyboard Case -- which allows them to add a keyboard to an iPad -- helps bring the best of the PC to the world of the tablet.
A modern dorm room will be packed with plenty of tech -- a TV, game console, and an audio system, to say the least. The best way to tame all that tech is with a universal remote. The Harmony 650 controls up to five devices, and it costs less than $80.
Students have been known to use iPads as their de facto TV. The affordable VersaStand makes that a hands-free proposition -- great for using iPads to watch videos, read, or work on documents (with a wireless keyboard).
The $99 Fitbit Flex is among our favorite wrist-based health monitors. Unlike the similar Jawbone Up, the Flex works with Android and iPhone, and the Bluetooth compatibility means you don't need to manually dock it for data transfers.