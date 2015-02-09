Best smartphones for the Vodafone 4G+ network

Vodafone is rolling out a slew of upgrades to its 4G
network, all under the banner of 4G+. While Optus and Telstra are using the
700MHz spectrum, Vodafone is going with the 850MHz instead. As a low-frequency
band it'll offer similar benefits to 700MHz -- better coverage in buildings,
lifts and even underground.
Vodafone has completed it's rollout of carrier aggregation for its 4G+ network. This is Frequency Division Duplexing across the 850MHz and 1,800MHz spectra.
The latest of HTC's lineage to wear the One crown in the M9. The phone might not be a quantum leap forward from the M8, but it's compatible with Vodafone's carrier aggregation and is a pretty sharp looking phone to boot!