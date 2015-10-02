Best mobile games of September 2015 (pictures)

Interactive novel Lifeline 2 wasn't, to my dismay, a continuation of the previous game, but an entirely new story, an entirely new
protagonist, and an entirely new genre. It's an urban fantasy starring Arika,
communicating with you via what looks like a magic spellbook. Arika has lost her family, and is seeking revenge for her
murdered parents and a way to rescue her brother, trapped in a nightmare
dimension.
The story is still as compelling as Lifeline's. Arika is just as snappy as Taylor, the protagonist from the original game, although a lot more talkative. The game
messages you at realistic intervals, letting the story unfold naturally over
the course of a few days. The conceit worked well in the first Lifeline to
build tension and a relationship with Taylor.
Lifeline 2 doesn't work quite as well. The
game technology better fits a sci-fi setting than a fantasy one, and Arika's loquaciousness
tends to bog the narrative down a little. But as we wait for more Taylor, which
the game's developers have assured us is coming, it's something to tide us over.
You can read more about Lifeline 2 here.
Trailer
Platforms: iOS
Price: $2.99 | AU$3.79 |
£2.29