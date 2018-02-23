Let your creative juices flow
A lightweight for artists: Microsoft Surface Pro
A lightweight for artists: Microsoft Surface Pro
3D rendering, VR design and more: Alienware Area-51
3D rendering, VR development and other hungry tasks: Alienware Area-51
3D rendering, VR development and other hungry tasks: Alienware Area-51
Photo editing on the go: Apple MacBook Pro 15
Photo editing on the go: MacBook Pro 15
Pro artist on the go: Wacom MobileStudio Pro
Pro artist on the go: Wacom MobileStudio Pro
All-around Apple all-in-one: Apple iMac 27-inch
All-around all-in-one: Apple iMac 27-inch
A cheaper lightweight for artists: Lenovo Miix 720
Lenovo Miix 720
Photo editing and game design on the go: Dell XPS 15
Photo editing and game design on the go: Dell XPS 15
A multitalent for art and design: Microsoft Surface Studio
A multitalent for art and design: Microsoft Surface Studio
For the space-constrained aural artist: Dell XPS 27
For the space-constrained aural artist: Dell XPS 27
For the space-constrained aural artist: Dell XPS 27
Light artistry on a featherweight: Apple iPad Pro 10.5
Light artistry on a featherweight: Apple iPad Pro 10.5
VR design: HP Omen X Compact Desktop
VR design: HP Omen X Compact Desktop
A jack-of-all-trades mobile workstation: HP ZBook x2
A rendering monster in a small footprint: Apple iMac Pro
Best performers