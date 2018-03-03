CNET también está disponible en español.

Starting at $999, £999 and AU$1,579, the iPhone X is definitely a phone you'll want to protect if you choose to buy one. We've got plenty of iPhone X cases in-house already and more on the way. So get started on picking the perfect case that will protect your investment -- and be compatible with wireless charging.

We're making judgments on these cases based on the experiences we've had with their predecessors designed for earlier iPhone 6, 6S and 7 models and their Plus equivalents, in addition to our experience with the X.

Editors' note: This gallery is regularly updated with new cases. Latest update March 2.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

This is one of Speck's Clear + Print cases ($45). Other designs are available.

See more pricing and info for Speck iPhone X cases.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

The OtterBox Symmetry Series is the company's most stylish case and is both fairly slim and protective (it's similar to Speck's cases, which certainly influenced OtterBox's design). It comes in a variety of color options and starts at $40 (£30, no Australian shipping but roughly converts to AU$50).

See more pricing and info.

Caption by / Photo by OtterBox
Read More

One of my favorite folio cases -- the OtterBox Strada -- is back for the Phone X. It's highly protective and has a card slot on the inside of the cover that allows you to store a single credit card and perhaps a driver's license or some money. Handy, since Apple Pay still isn't universally accepted yet.

See more pricing and info for OtterBox Strada Series for iPhone X ($50 -- £40 or AU$65 converted).

Caption by / Photo by OtterBox
Read More

Speck's popular Grip series cases ($40) come to the iPhone X in a variety of colors. I'm partial to the dark blue.

See more pricing and info for Speck Presidio Grip.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Speck's Presidio Series is 20 percent thinner than its earlier Candyshell Series and 52 percent more shock absorbent, drop tested to 10 feet. It comes in various flavors, including the Grip, Clear, Wallet and Show (shown here -- $40). The Show is also available in versions that have black, pink and red trims, as well as a totally clear model. The black version is currently $20 on Amazon.

See more pricing and info for Speck iPhone X cases.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

If you're looking for an extra layer protection, Speck now makes its Presido Ultra tough case. Designed to compete with OtterBox Defender cases, it's a standard Presidio case that comes with a removable bumper. It also comes with a holster in case you want to strap your phone to your belt. It's available in a few color options for $50. 

See more pricing and info for Speck Presidio Ultra.

Caption by / Photo by Speck
Read More

Argentina-based Vaja makes some sweet handmade leather and vegan leather cases, although they're pretty pricey.

The one on the left in blue is simply called The Top iPhone X Leather case ($109, roughly £77 or AU$135 converted). Available in multiple color options, it's a flip-down style clamshell model that I like (the top cover obviously protects your screen).

The case on the right is the Wallet Agenda, one of the company's most popular models. The leather is supersoft and the case stores four credit cards, plus it has a slot for folded bills. It costs $150 (£106 or AU$185 converted) and comes in multiple color options (some colors are temporarily out of stock).

See more info on Vaja cases for iPhone X.

Caption by / Photo by SArah Tew/CNET
Read More

This is Vaja's least expensive case, the Grip, which comes in several colors and textures starting at $90. 

See more info on Vaja cases for iPhone X

Caption by / Photo by Vaja
Read More

The Incipio DualPro is a dual-layer case with a soft-to-touch finish that comes in multiple color options for around $30.

See more info and pricing for Incipio DualPro cases.

Caption by / Photo by Amazon
Read More

Thanks to decent designs and affordable prices, Korean company Spigen has sold thousands (probably millions) of phone cases on Amazon. Its Ultra Hybrid is its simple clear case, selling for around $12 (£9 or AU$11 on sale).

See more pricing and info on Amazon.

Caption by / Photo by Amazon
Read More

Another popular slim case from Spigen, the Neo Hybrid comes in a few different color options for $15 (£12 converted or AU$14 on sale).

See more pricing and info.

Caption by / Photo by Amazon
Read More

Tech21 has a handful of cases for the iPhone X, including the Pure ClearEvo Tactical and Evo Wallet, which looks like the Tactical but has an integrated cover. The Evo Tactical is drop tested to 3 meters (9.9 feet). Prices start at $40 (£30 or AU$45 not including shipping).

See more pricing and info on Tech21 cases.

Caption by / Photo by Tech21
Read More

When phones started becoming waterproof, LifeProof lost a little bit of its raison d'être. After all, one of the main selling points of its cases was that they allowed your phone to take a dip. 

Now the company is shifting gears a bit and focusing instead on making slimmer, more attractive cases that offer good drop protection. Case in point: its new Slam case that retails for $50, £43 or AU$55 and comes in four different color options, all of which feature a translucent back to show off your iPhone's rear.

I'm not sure it's all that different from competing cases out there, including ones from LifeProof's parent company OtterBox. But I like it -- it's well-designed -- and at least it costs less than LifeProof's other cases like the Next, which goes for $80 (see next slide).

See more info and pricing.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

For $30 you can pick up LifeProof Next Case, which is a bit more protective and has a gasket that seals off the Lightning port. Available in four trim colors, the $80 case is "drop-proof, dirt-proof and snow-proof." It will be available with four different trim colors. The $80 price converts to approximately £60 or AU$100.

Lifeproof's totally waterproof Fre ($90) remains the most protective in the line. They're good cases, but they should cost less.

See more info and pricing.

Caption by / Photo by Lifeproof
Read More

Twelve South makes a couple of leather wallet cases we like. The Book Book ($60), which turns your iPhone X into a vintage leather book, may be a little too bulky for a lot of people. But we're fans of the Journal ($70), which comes in brown (Cognac) and black. It has four credit card slots on the inside and the case converts into a kickstand for watching videos.

See more info and pricing for Twelve South Journal Wallet case.  

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Rokform makes cases with an integrated dual mounting system, with both the RokSafe magnet and RokLock that's compatible with Rokform's line of mount accessories for bikes, motorcycles, cars and more. Its Crystal Case has a slimmer design than its Rugged Case and starts at $50 (£40 or AU$65 converted). Available in multiple color options, it includes a magnetic car-mount and magnetic lanyard accessories.

Here are its key specs:

Dual compound, six-sided protection
Thin design keeps small feel of the deviceShock absorbing soft inner liner
Tough outer polycarbonate shell
BAM CNC machined aluminum magnetic mount
BAM magnetic grip (mount your phone to almost any magnetic surface)
Simple snap-in installation
Works with all Rokform RokLock accessories
iPhone X Case: $50 (£40 or AU$65 converted)

Caption by / Photo by David Carnoy/CNET
Read More

This is Rokform's Rugged Case, which also starts at $50 (£40 or AU$65 converted) and is available in multiple color options. Like the Crystal, it includes a magnetic car mount and magnetic lanyard accessories.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

If you're looking for a case that's similar to Apple's own Silicone Case (with the same soft-to-the-touch finish) that costs less than half the price, Anker's $17 Karapax Gel Rubber case is a pretty compelling option.

It's available in a few different color options and the black model costs only $15, £11 or AU$16.

See more pricing and info.

Caption by / Photo by Amazon
Read More

Scooch bills its Wingman ($45, £32 or roughly AU$55 converted) as a five-in-one case. That's because the slap-bracelet style bendable kickstand not only props your phone up horizontally and vertically but is supposed to allow you to grip your phone more easily, "eliminating pinky fatigue" and serves as an air vent mount in your car. Finally the case is also a case -- and a pretty protective one. 

It's available in multiple color options, including black and clear. 

See more info and pricing.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Nomad's making a variety of cases for the iPhone X, including its two-tone clear case that features a partial leather back. It's $40 -- £30 or AU$45 converted -- and the genuine Horween leather is supposed to wear in well, darkening up a bit with a nice patina.

There's also a folio version of the case for $50 (£40 or AU$65 converted, but no international shipping) as well as all-leather versions (both folio and nonfolio).

See more info and pricing for Nomad iPhone X cases.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

This is Nomad's $40 Card Case (approximately £30 or AU$50). We're still waiting to confirm whether you'll be able to wirelessly charge your iPhone X with this case on since it's a little bit thicker than Nomad's other cases.

See more info and pricing for Nomad iPhone X cases.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Lander's Moab case ($40 or £27 or $AU60) is interesting because it has a layer of "Thermoline" on the inside of the case that's supposed to help keep your iPhone X insulated from the cold and heat and improve battery life (don't expect it to make a huge difference, however, especially in extreme cold and heat).

It's also worth noting that it's a pretty slim case that offers decent protection and it has some reflective specks to help you locate your phone in the dark. Additionally, there's slot to attach a lanyard (included).

The case is available in five color options.

See more pricing and info.

Caption by / Photo by David Carnoy/CNET
Read More

If you want the "official" case, Apple's swanky Leather Folio is available in cosmos blue, taupe, black and berry for $99, £99 or AU$145. With a built-in screen cover, it's designed to fully protect the iPhone X's new OLED display.

Other Apple case option include its more standard iPhone X Silicone ($39, £39, AU$59) and iPhone X Leather ($49, £49, AU$75) cases. They come in a variety of color options.

See more pricing and info for Apple iPhone X cases.

Caption by / Photo by Apple
Read More

Skech's Vortex is a pretty interesting case. It has 360-degree rotating ring holder that converts into a kickstand, as well as a built-in metal plate for the included magnetic air-vent car mount. It's available in black and gold for $45.

See more info and pricing for Skech Vortex.

Caption by / Photo by Amazon
Read More

Urban Armor Gear (UAG) is bringing its full line of cases to the iPhone X, which start at $40 (£30 or AU$45 converted). I personally like the Plasma, which features a translucent design in a few color options, and the Metropolis, which is a folio case with a slot for storing credit cards and cash (the Trooper also has a card holder). The extra-tough Monarch Series costs $60 (£48 or AU$78 converted, free worldwide shipping).

See more info and pricing for Urban Armor Gear cases.

Caption by / Photo by Urban Armor Gear
Read More

X-Doria's Defense Shield is a fairly slim, translucent case that comes in a few different color options and offers decent protection for around $30 (£25 or AU$40 converted).

See more info and pricing.

Caption by / Photo by Amazon
Read More

For those in search of a case with a bit more bling, Casemate's Waterfall case is a moveable eye-feast of glitter and tiny beads.

Price: $40 (approximately £30 or AU$50)

See more info and pricing for Casemate's iPhone X cases

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Those are real flowers preserved in Casemate's Karat Petals case (the company says no two flower cases are exactly alike).

Price: $60 (approximately £45 or AU$75)

See more info and pricing for Casemate's iPhone X cases

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

OtterBox's signature Defender Series tough cases return for the iPhone X in multiple color options (I happen to like blue).

See more info and pricing ($50, or about £35 or AU$65).

Caption by / Photo by OtterBox
Read More

The Echo is Skech's tough, transparent case that's designed to withstand falls up to 15 feet (4.6m). It comes in clear and black for $45.

See more pricing and info for Skech Echo

Caption by / Photo by Amazon
Read More

Bodyguardz, which is known for its screen protectors, makes a few iPhone X cases that feature the company's TPU lined with the same patented Unequal "technology" professional athletes use on the field for impact protection (the material is apparently used in football helmets). I like the Trainr (pictured) and the Ace Pro. Both feature transparent backs and cost $35 (£28 or AU$45 converted). They're good cases but I'd like to see them be about $10 less expensive.

See more info for BodyGuardz Trainr for iPhone X.

Caption by / Photo by David Carnoy/CNET
Read More

X-Doria's Defense Lux, a fairly sleek-looking case that offers decent protection and comes in a few versions with different textured backs and trim colors for $35 (approximately £25 or AU$45).

See more pricing and info on Amazon.

Caption by / Photo by Amazon
Read More

Pad & Quill, which makes swanky handmade folio-style wallet cases, has an iPhone X version of its Little Pocket Book case for $80 (converts to £65 or AU$105). The only drawback: It's a very large case. The more compact Bella Fino, available in three color options, is probably the better option for most people. 

See more pricing and info for Pad & Quill cases.

Caption by / Photo by Pad & Quill
Read More

Incipio makes a bunch of iPhone X cases. I like the Reprieve Sport ($40 -- £30 or AU$45), a translucent case with a colored bumper and reinforced corners (it's drop-tested to 12 feet). It comes in three color options.

See more pricing and info for Reprieve Sport for iPhone X.

Caption by / Photo by Amazon
Read More

If you're looking for an inexpensive iPhone X case, the Bovon Clear Case is a good choice (we bought one to try it out). It's only $8 (£7 in the UK) on Amazon and is equipped with bumpers on the corners. We've seen this design from other case manufacturers so you might call it a knock-off -- but it's a good knock-off.

See more info and pricing for Bovon X Clear Case

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Spigen's Rugged Armor case gives you a little more protection than some of the company's slim cases. Like Spigen's other cases it's affordable, costing $13 (£11 or AU$16 converted). The $17 (£13 or AU$22) Tough Armor is even tougher, but it's not a particularly attractive case.

See more pricing and info.

Caption by / Photo by Amazon
Read More

Nodus is making some luxurious leather cases for the iPhone X in both folio and nonfolio options. This is the Shell Case, which comes in more standard colors like black and brown but is pictured in teal. It's $60 or £45 (about AU$75).

See more pricing and info for Nodus iPhone X cases.

Caption by / Photo by Nodus
Read More

Silk makes several affordable cases for the iPhone X. Available in a few different colors, its Grip Base case is a simple plastic case, but it costs $12 (£10 or AU$15 converted), is slim and has a textured finish that helps keep your phone from sliding out of your hand.

My favorite new Silk case is the $14 (£12 or AU$20 converted) PureView case, which is also referred to as the Queen of Diamonds case for its textured finish.

See more info and pricing for PureView case.

Caption by / Photo by David Carnoy/CNET
Read More

Gear 4's Oxford is a slim but protective folio case that comes in black or blue for $50 or £35. It stores a credit card or two on the inside flap and clamps shut (there's no magnetic clasp).

See more info and pricing for Gear4 Oxford.

Caption by / Photo by Amazon
Read More

Gear4's new Battersea is a nicely textured (grippy) slim case that's also protective, thanks to an inner lining of D3O impact protection material. The case is $45 or £35 (AU$55 converted) and comes in black with orange or blue trim. 

See more info and pricing for Gear4 Battersea case.

Caption by / Photo by Gear4
Read More

The Piccadilly is Gear4's translucent case and also features a lining of the company's special D3O shock-absorbing material.

The case is $39 or £30 (AU$50 converted), and the interior D3O material comes in four color options. The black is shown in this photo.

See more info and pricing for Gear4 Piccadilly case.

Caption by / Photo by Gear4
Read More

Puregear's DualTek case is relatively slim for a tough case and has added corner protection and a soft-to-the-touch finish. It's available in black or white at launch for $35.

See more info and pricing for Puregear DualTek.

Caption by / Photo by Puregear
Read More

The Q-Card wallet case has been around for a while and now it comes in an iPhone X version in multiple color options. It formerly cost $35, but it's come down in price and is now $25 -- £22 or AU$30 converted. It's also worth mentioning that the case is set up to use a credit card as a kickstand for watching videos.

See more pricing and info.

Caption by / Photo by Silk
Read More

Caseology is another company that sells affordable, stylish cases direct on Amazon. It has a few different versions of the same case but with different textured backs. This one's called the Apex and comes in a few different colors for $15 (£12 or AU$20 converted). I also like the Parallax ($15).

See more info and pricing on Amazon.

Caption by / Photo by Amazon
Read More

Grovemade makes exquisite handmade wood cases for iPhones and iPads in maple and walnut. They aren't cheap.

We're showing its new Minimalist Tough case in walnut, which costs $99 (about £75 or AU$125). It comes in other finishes, including maple and leather. They're all due to ship in December after the iPhone X ships.

Grovemade's cases ship internationally.

See more pricing and info.

Caption by / Photo by Grovemade
Read More

Moshi has always made nice iPhone cases, and it's bringing its Overture, StealthCover, iGlaze and new Vesta and Vitros cases to the iPhone X. Prices range from $45 to $55.

See more info and pricing.

Caption by / Photo by Moshi
Read More

Mujjo makes a couple of slick-looking slim leather cases for the iPhone X that come in black, gray and tan. The Wallet version pictured here costs $50 while the non-wallet version costs $45. I'd like to see Mujjo do a folio case.

See more pricing and info for Mujjo Leather iPhone X case

Caption by / Photo by Amazon
Read More

Casetify's X line of iPhone X cases starts at $28 and goes up to around $50. They're relatively slim, sleek-looking cases that seem to offer a decent though not exceptional amount of protection. The Essential Woven case is probably the most eye-catching because of the design of the integrated card holder on the back. 

See more info and pricing for Casetify's X cases

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Catalyst was once known for its waterproof cases. Now it's shifted to making slim "shockproof cases" with a clear back for the iPhone X.

I liked this one -- and it comes with a removable lanyard. I just wish the lanyard could be tightened on your wrist. It's a available in a few color options for $40.

See more info and pricing for Catalyst Case for iPhone X.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

This Gear4 Victoria Coral Case looks particularly good on the white iPhone X. 

It also features a lining of the company's special D3O shock-absorbing material. The case is $39 or £30 (AU$50 converted).

See more info and pricing for Gear4 Victoria Coral.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Element brings its relatively slim but tough Recon case to the iPhone X. It comes in several color options for $40.

See more info and pricing for Element Recon iPhone X case.

Caption by / Photo by Element Case
Read More

Element Case's Roll Cage is an interesting tough case because it has an outer shell that you can flip around to the front to protect your screen when needed. It's not hard to make the flip, but it's also not as easy as it should be.

It's available in a few different color options for $50.

See more pricing and info for Element Case Roll Cage.

Caption by / Photo by Element Case
Read More

Incipio has a new set of Under Armour-branded cases for the iPhone X, including a couple of models I like that have design elements that let you store credit cards or money. The Protect Stash case (left) has a slider door on back while the Protect Arsenal case (right) has an integrated bungee cord. They cost around $40 and come in multiple color options.

All the new Under Armour cases are compatible with the UA Connect system of mounts, which includes a magnetic gym mount, media mount, bike mount and armband mount.

See more info and pricing for Under Armour Protect Stash

See more info and pricing for Under Armour Protect Arsenal.

Caption by / Photo by David Carnoy/CNET
Read More

Pelican has a few tough cases for the iPhone X, including the Protector, Ambassador and supertough Voyager. They cost $40-$50, but can be had for less online in certain color options. I personally like the slimmer Protector best. 

See more info and pricing for Pelican Protector case.

Caption by / Photo by David Carnoy/CNET
Read More

Casemate's Tough ID case has two credit card slots that hold a credit card or two, an ID and some money. The back is made out of leather and the case seems to offer decent protection. It costs around $45. 

See more info and pricing for Case-Mate Tough ID Leather Wallet.

Caption by / Photo by David Carnoy/CNET
Read More

Revested is an Italian company that uses materials for bespoke Italian suits to make seriously chic iPhone X cases. This is Houndstooth, but many other varieties are available, including Pinstripe, Herringbone, Bird's Eye and Prince of Wales.

They list for $73 or £52 (about AU$90) and ship worldwide for free. 

See more info and pricing for Revested iPhone X cases.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read More

Speck makes a lot of different variations of its Presidio Series cases for iPhones (and Samsung Galaxy phones), but the new Presidio Sport may be the best version yet. 

Available in a few different color options, it was ostensibly designed for gym rats or people who run with their iPhones. But it's basically a tougher version of Apple's Silicone case and has a similar soft-to-the-touch finish that's nice and grippy.  Speck calls it a "no-slip grip."

Typically, Speck cases have featured harder plastic shells -- some of them glossy -- so the new finish really is new. So, too, is the addition of Microban antimicrobial technology, which is supposed to "inhibit the growth bacteria that causes stains and odors." This is not the first iPhone case to feature such technology, but it's a first for Speck.

I haven't tested the Presidio Sport long enough to see how it holds up over time. Nor have I swabbed the case and compared how much bacteria resides on it versus bacteria levels on other cases. But it feels good in your hand and isn't too bulky for a tough case.

The only downside: It's a little expensive at $45 or £25 (it's coming soon to Australia for around AU$60). However, Apple's Silicone case is $39, so maybe it's not such a bad deal when you consider that it's more protective and has that extra layer of Microban.

See more info and pricing for Speck Presidio Sport.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Portland-based Grovemade produces some beautifully crafted wooden cases. Its $59 wood bumper cases are the most affordable, but naturally I'm a fan of its Walnut and Leather Wallet case, which retails for a mere $129 (as a new customer you do get 10 percent off). It's one the lighter, more refined looking wallet cases you'll find, and also comes in a lighter maple color.

See more pricing and info for Grovemade iPhone X cases.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More
Best iPhone X cases

