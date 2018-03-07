Best wireless headphones for making calls

Jabra's new totally wireless earphones feature dual microphones in each bud and a side-tone feature that allows you to hear your voice in the earphones as you talk. They work very well as a stereo headset for making calls. I have even worn them under a ski helmet and callers said they could hear me fine as I skied!
A lot of runners and bikers like to use bone-conduction headphones like AfterShokz's highly rated Trekz Air because they leave your ears open to hear the outside -- and traffic around you. But they're also very good for making calls and actually sound better for listening to speech than music.
The Plantronics Voyager Focus is the business-class version of the Plantronics BackBeat Sense. For music, it's going to sound the same as the BackBeat Sense, but as you can see from the picture, the Voyager Focus has a boom microphone. It also includes a USB dongle to connect directly to a PC. It's $200 on Amazon.