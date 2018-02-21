We're going from worst to best, so we have to start somewhere. "The Incredible Hulk" from 2008 (not to be confused with "Hulk" from 2003) isn't a bad movie. Yes, you could totally skip it and not miss a story beat in the MCU saga, but that doesn't make it bad. It just means that the stuff that happens here has little bearing on everything after.
That said, it's certainly not a great movie. It failed to make the relationship between Bruce Banner (Edward Norton) and Betty Ross (Liv Tyler) worth caring about and was devoid of the humor the MCU is now known for.
The biggest issue, however, is with Bruce himself. He doesn't want to turn into the Hulk, but at the end of the day, that's all you want him to do. It's difficult to sustain this kind of dynamic for two hours and have it not get repetitive, frustrating and a little boring. This is something Marvel Studios now understands. The Hulk probably works best in an ensemble like the Avengers movies or the upcoming "Thor: Ragnarok."
The final fight between Hulk and The Abomination still holds up for its visceral, kinetic fun and inventiveness, and I still love the last shot (before the Tony Stark cameo) of Bruce with the glowing green eyes.
Best moment: Hulk clapping his hands together with such force that he essentially snuffs out an explosion that had only started a split second before.