Asus just unveiled the Asus ZenFone 5 at Mobile World Congress 2018, in Barcelona.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
If the Asus ZenFone 5 looks familiar, that may be because of its striking resemblance to Apple's iPhone X.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Like the iPhone X, the ZenFone 5 has a "notch" above the display that houses the phone's front camera and other hardware.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The top notch allows for thinner bezels and maximizes the screen's real estate.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Other iPhone-like features includes the dual cameras on the back of the phone.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Just because the ZenFone 5 looks like the iPhone X doesn't mean it doesn't stand on its own. It's got AI-enhanced cameras with a 120-degree wide-angle lens, Night HDR and AI scene detection.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Other things that set it apart from the iPhone X include a rear fingerprint scanner...

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
...a 3.5mm-headphone jack...

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
...and an Android Oreo-powered operating system.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Asus also released a ZenFone 5Z variant which comes with a Snapdragon 845 processor instead of the ZenFone 5's Snapdragon 636 chip.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Keep clicking through for more angles of the Asus ZenFone 5.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Be sure to check out CNET's first take on the Asus ZenFone 5 and stay tuned to more CNET coverage of Mobile World Congress.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
