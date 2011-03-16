Apps optimized for the iPad 2 (screenshots)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Asphalt 6: Adrenaline HD

Dead Space

iMovie

IncrediBooth

Infinity Blade

Real Racing 2 HD

WebEx

  • 1
    of 7
  • 2
    of 7
  • 3
    of 7
  • 4
    of 7
  • 5
    of 7
  • 6
    of 7
  • 7
    of 7
Designed specifically to show off the iPad 2's graphics muscle, arcade racer Asphalt 6: Adrenaline HD features real-time reflections, lighting, and shadows, improved draw distance, motion blur, and other eye-pleasing effects.
Caption by / Photo by Gameloft
Already a looker on the iPad 1, the newly updated version of Dead Space offers "visceral graphics enhanced for the iPad 2." Translation: it's even prettier. If you're a fan of the survival-horror genre, this is one game that's guaranteed to please--and frighten.
Caption by / Photo by Electronic Arts
Like its iPhone 4/iPod Touch counterpart, Apple's movie-making app lets you record, edit, and publish movies right from your iPad 2. And only the iPad version offers the Multi-Touch Precision Editor--which, one assumes, allows for precision edits via multitouch.
Caption by / Photo by Apple
Already a mega-popular iPhone app, IncrediBooth turns your iPad into an old-school photo booth, creating nifty photo strips with your choice of retro effects. Finished strips can be shared via e-mail and Facebook.
Caption by / Photo by Synthetic Infatuation
Already know for being one of the prettiest iPad games to date, Infinity Blade is now even more gorgeous, with "high-resolution graphics that utilize the enhanced visual capabilities of the iPad 2." The update also delivers new enemies, new magic items to collect, and other new content.
Caption by / Photo by Touch Arcade
Unlike the arcade-inspired Asphalt 6, Real Racing 2 HD tries hard to simulate real-world action--right down to its 30 licensed cars. It's not only visually optimized for the iPad 2, but also gyroscope-enabled to provide more realistic handling.
Caption by / Photo by Firemint
Two-way group videoconferencing. Need I say more? Cisco's WebEx app is like FaceTime on steroids, offering not only iPad camera-powered video calling, but also content sharing, chat, multiple participants, and even dynamic video-switching (the view changes depending on who's talking). The only bummer: WebEx requires Wi-Fi, just like FaceTime.
Caption by / Photo by Cisco
1 of 7
|

Apps optimized for the iPad 2 (screenshots)

Updated:
Up Next
Best iPad Mini cases and covers (pi...
33

Latest Stories

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by
'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

by