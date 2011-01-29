CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

User interface

Browser

Home screens

Camera app

Text selection

  • 1
    of 5
  • 2
    of 5
  • 3
    of 5
  • 4
    of 5
  • 5
    of 5
We've seen Google's Android 3.0 Honeycomb operating system on the forthcoming Motorola Xoom tablet, but Google has spelled out many more additions and enhancements.

A tasks view gives you a thumbnail image of programs and their matching icons.

Caption by / Photo by Google
Instead of the Android smartphone browser that treats multiple browser tabs as windows, the Honeycomb browser uses true side-by-side tabs, just like a desktop browser. A new "incognito" mode turns on private surfing. Users can also automatically sign in to Google sites and sync bookmarks with the Chrome desktop browser once they sign in with their account.
Caption by / Photo by Google
Icons and widgets comfortably cohabitate on the five customizable screens (pictured.) Instead of just swiping through the five screens, you can get to an overview of them, like a wireframe, to more easily identify and select the one you want.
Caption by / Photo by Google
A redesigned camera app puts all the camera settings front and center (pictured). The enhanced gallery app includes a full-screen mode and access to thumbnails of other pictures.
Caption by / Photo by Google
Google has continued to use the new text selection mode it introduced with the Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) operating system. With Honeycomb, you can just tap the menu bar to copy, paste, or so on.
Caption by / Photo by Google
1 of 5
|

Android 3.0 Honeycomb's new features (photos)

Updated:
Up Next
30 weird objects seen on Mars, expl...
32

Latest Stories

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by
'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

'Black Panther 2': Marvel officially confirms sequel

by