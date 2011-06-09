After-hours gadgets at E3 (photos)

LOS ANGELES--After the first day of E3 2011 wrapped up here yesterday, members of the press headed over to the Icon LA Ultra Lounge nightclub across the street from the Los Angeles Convention Center to enjoy food, drink, and a selection of new products from Alternativa, G5 Entertainment, Gioteck, Jakks Pacific, Mad Catz, Plantronics, Plextor, PNY Technologies, Reverb, Rude Gameware/Cyber Snipa, Samsung Consumer Memory & Storage, and Samsung Mobile.
Some of the items on display at the ShowStoppers reception didn't have a home on the convention floor, as companies were looking to grab media attention away from the daily E3 buzz.
Data storage company Plextor featured new internal PC hard drives specially designed for gaming enthusiasts. The most popular new model was the SSD SATA 6Gbps (pictured). Equipped with a Marvell 88SS9174 controller chip, the SSD is designed for power users, gamers, and system integrators. It comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities and ranges in price from about $150 to $600.
Plantronics unveiled the newest Bluetooth headsets in its affordable line away from the chaos of the E3 floor. The most popular models demonstrated were the GameCom line, including the X10, X30, and PS90. Each design operates with PS3 and Xbox 360 for in-game chat, while doubling as a phone or Web chat headset, for about $30 to $40 each.
New at E3, Plantronics offers a cordless stereo gaming headset for the PS3 and Xbox 360. The Dolby-equipped Plantronics X95 connects to console systems and offers a closed-ear design with 40 mm speakers for about $100.
Gioteck hopes its high-tech, fashionable Bluetooth gaming headsets will draw gamers looking for a blend of style and substance. The new $60 EX-02s offers a sleek, contoured design with camouflage trim and exchangeable faceplates for personalization.
While showing off its latest gaming headphones, Mad Catz also announced it would soon be introducing its own line of games, including the World War 2 air combat simulator War Wings: Hell Catz (set to launch in 2012).