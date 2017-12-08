CNET también está disponible en español.

'Good Omens'

'Altered Carbon'

'Black Lightning'

'Hard Sun'

'Jack Ryan'

'Maniac'

'Cloak and Dagger'

'Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams'

'The Crossing'

'The Alienist'

'Troy: Fall of a City'

'Siren'

'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs'

'McMafia'

'Juventus'

David Letterman

'Britannia'

'Krypton'

'Alex Inc.'

'Muppet Babies'

'Disenchantment'

Chris Rock special

'Castle Rock'

'The Umbrella Academy'

'A Little Help With Carol Burnett'

'Galaxy Quest'

'The Looming Tower'

Ali Wong special

'Pete the Cat'

'All Night'

'Monkey'

'Safe'

'Green Eggs and Ham'

Barbie documentary

'Motown Magic'

'Hilda'

Justin Willman magic reality series

'Lost in Space'

'Mega Man'

'Queer Eye'

'Chernobyl'

'Kiss Me First'

'Queen of Shadows'

'Costume Quest'

'The Awesome Show'

'Edha'

'O Mecanismo'

'Spy Kids: Mission Critical'

'The Terror'

The City and the City

The year 2018 will be another big one for TV, as streaming services ramp up their original series and traditional channels up their game. Click through the gallery to see the new sci-fi, fantasy and geeky shows you can look forward to on your small screen.

Let's start with the unholy partnership of Michael Sheen and David Tennant in a hotly anticipated adaptation of Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett's horrifyingly funny novel, "Good Omens", for Amazon and the BBC.

Caption by / Photo by Neil Gaiman

Slick sci-fi is the order of the day in "Altered Carbon", a neon-drenched Netflix adaptation of the novel by Richard K. Morgan.

Caption by / Photo by Netflix

Cress Williams is Black Lightning, a superhero forced to return to his crimefighting ways in this CW show based on a DC comic.

Caption by / Photo by CW

Jim Sturgess and Agyness Deyn are hard-boiled cops in this pre-apocalyptic drama. "Luther" creator Neil Cross is behind this intriguing show on the BBC and Hulu.

Caption by / Photo by BBC/Euston Films/Nicky Johnston

John Krasinski plays title character Jack Ryan in Amazon's update of the hero in Tom Clancy's geopolitical thrillers.  

Caption by / Photo by Amazon

Jonah Hill and Emma Stone are committed to Netflix's dark comedy "Maniac" about the fantasy worlds of two patients in a mental institute. It's based on a 2014 Norwegian series.

Caption by / Photo by Gotham

It's young love, Marvel-style, as superpowered teenagers Cloak and Dagger fall in love in this Freeform show.

Caption by / Photo by Freeform

Shown on Channel 4 in the UK in 2017, this star-studded anthology series of "Black Mirror"-esque sci-fi tales comes to Amazon in 2018.

Caption by / Photo by Parrish Lewis

Steve Zahn is the small-town sherif shocked to discover newly arrived refugees are seeking asylum from a deadly war ... in America's own future. 

Caption by / Photo by Eike Schroter/ABC

Dakota Fanning, Daniel Brühl and Luke Evans star in TNT's "The Alienist", a tale of an early﻿ criminal psychologist investigating gruesome murders in 1896 New York. It's based on the book by Caleb Carr. 

Caption by / Photo by Kurt Iswarienko

Beware of Greeks bearing gifts in this sexy new take on the legendary Trojan war, courtesy of the BBC and Netflix.

Caption by / Photo by Graham Bartholomew

Freeform makes a splash with "Siren", which sees haunting mermaids reclaim the sea.

Caption by / Photo by Freeform

This Western anthology written, directed and produced by the Coen brothers -- their first foray into TV -- stars James Franco, Zoe Kazan, Tyne Daly and Tim Blake Nelson.

Caption by / Photo by Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Taut global crime thriller "McMafia" from the BBC follows the scion of a family of Russian exiles spiralling into global crime and terror. 

Caption by / Photo by BBC

Netflix kicks off with a docuseries looking inside the legendary Italian football club.

Caption by / Photo by NurPhoto

David Letterman talks back with a new chat show streaming on Netflix.

Caption by / Photo by CBS

Kelly Reilly (pictured), David Morrissey and Mackenzie Crook lead the warriors and druids resisting Roman invasion in A.D. 43 in this Sky and Amazon drama.

Caption by / Photo by Stanislav Honzik/Film United

Go back to Superman's roots with this SyFy show that follows the Man of Steel's grandfather on their doomed home planet Krypton.

Caption by / Photo by SyFy

Based on the podcast StartUp, this ABC comedy sees "Scrubs" star Zach Braff playing a radio journalist who takes a chance and founds his own company, with the help of "Sopranos" star Michael Imperioli.

Caption by / Photo by Elizabeth Fischer/ABC

Return to the playroom for a new computer-animated adventure starring the young Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and the gang. Yes, Nanny!

Caption by / Photo by Disney Junior

"Simpsons" and "Futurama" creator Matt Groening crowns "Broad City" star Abbi Jacobson (centre) as an alcoholic princess in this medieval fantasy comedy cartoon. "Mighty Boosh" alumni Matt Berry, Rich Fulcher and Noel Fielding also star.

Caption by / Photo by Mike Pont

Chris Rock is among the huge comedy names recording specials for Netflix in 2018.

Caption by / Photo by Earl Gibson III

Set in the universe of author Stephen King's stories, Hulu's creepy anthology series "Castle Rock" draws on several of the author's works -- including a return to the infamous Shawshank prison.

Caption by / Photo by Getty Images

Ellen Page leads this quirky superhero series based on the comic created by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and artist Gabriel Bá.

Caption by / Photo by Dark Horse

Comedy legend Carol Burnett helps kids dish out advice to celebrities and a live audience in this Netflix show.

Caption by / Photo by / Getty Images

By Grabthar's hammer! Amazon is rebooting the much-loved sci-fi spoof "Galaxy Quest".

Caption by / Photo by DreamWorks

Alec Baldwin is real-life former CIA director George Tenet, and stars alongside Jeff Daniels and Peter Sarsgaard, in this Hulu political docu-thriller. It's based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book "The Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11" by Lawrence Wright.

Caption by / Photo by Hulu

Comedian Ali Wong follows up "Baby Cobra" with a new Netflix special in 2018. 

Caption by / Photo by Alex Crick/Netflix

Based on the children's book series, this Amazon cartoon features the voices of Elvis Costello and Diana Krall.

Caption by / Photo by Pete the Cat

YouTube stars Teala Dunn and Eva Gutowski stay up "All Night" in Hulu's ensemble comedy about a bunch of kids making their last night at school one to remember.

Caption by / Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images

Netflix goes ape for a new take on the ancient Chinese myth of "Monkey", a tale retold many times over the centuries -- including the 1970s martial arts extravaganza.

Caption by / Photo by Nippon TV

This thriller, created by crime author Harlan Coben, stars Michael C. Hall from "Dexter" and is co-produced by Canal+ with Netflix.

Caption by / Photo by CBS Photo Archive

Ellen DeGeneres produces a new take on the Dr. Seuss classic for Netflix.

Caption by / Photo by Tim Sloan / AFP/Getty Images

Hulu gets dolled up for a documentary about Mattel's iconic and often controversial fashion toy.

Caption by / Photo by Thierry Chesnot / Getty Images

Smokey Robinson is the executive music producer of this animated kids' series set in the city of Motown.

Caption by / Photo by Michael Ochs Archives

Luke Pearson's blue-haired adventurer Hilda explores the lands of elves, trolls and giants on Netflix.

Caption by / Photo by NoBrow Press

Magician Justin Willman pulls a rabbit out of a hat with a new show on Netflix.

Caption by / Photo by Rachel Murray

Toby Stephens and Molly Parker lead the Robinson clan into space in this Netflix reboot of the much-loved 1960s sci-fi series "Lost in Space".

Caption by / Photo by Bettmann

He's just a regular schoolboy -- until he's required to turn into Mega Man and save the day. Cartoon Network brings us this new cartoon based on the classic Capcom game.

Caption by / Photo by Capcom

Netflix gives "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" a makeover with a new panel of fashion experts on a mission to travel the US and turn red states pink.

Caption by / Photo by Bravo

Jared Harris leads the cast of "Chernobyl", a drama from Sky and HBO exploring the tragic 1986 nuclear disaster.

Caption by / Photo by Igor Kostin

"Kiss Me First" weaves the tale of Leila, a lonely 17-year-old addicted to a fictional online gaming site called Agora. Tallulah Haddon, enigmatic breakout star of "Taboo" and indie movie "Spaceship", takes the lead in this live action and CG adaptation of the novel by Lottie Moggach. It's produced by E4 and Netflix. 

Caption by / Photo by Spaceship

Hulu looks to take the throne from "Game of Thrones" with "Queen of Shadows", an adaptation of the best-selling "Throne of Glass" series of fantasy novels by Sarah J. Maas. 

Caption by / Photo by Bloomsbury

Amazon bases this cartoon on the popular trick-or-treat game "Costume Quest".

Caption by / Photo by Costume Quest

Chris Hardwick takes a break from talking about "The Walking Dead" to highlight the latest exciting scientific and technological innovations.

Caption by / Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Netflix sends its first Argentinian show down the catwalk: "Edha", a drama set in the fashion world of Buenos Aires, starring Juana Viale.

Caption by / Photo by Getty Images

Netflix gears up for this Portuguese-language drama from the people behind "Narcos" (pictured), exploring corruption and intrigue in Brazil's oil and construction industries.

Caption by / Photo by Juan Pablo Gutierrez/NETFLIX

Robert Rodriguez's junior espionage action series gets animated in a new cartoon from Netflix.

Caption by / Photo by Dimension

Jared Harris from "The Crown" ships out with Ciaran Hinds from "Game of Thrones" and "Justice League" in AMC's "The Terror", based on the true-life story of a doomed naval expedition to the Arctic.

Caption by / Photo by Aidan Monaghan/AMC

David Morrissey stars in BBC2's adaptation of China Miéville's award-winning weird sci-fi novel "The City & The City".

Caption by / Photo by Des Willie
2018's hottest new sci-fi and geeky TV shows

Published:
