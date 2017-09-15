In the 1980s and early '90s, global manufacturing giant 3M carried out an aggressive, highly publicized waste reduction campaign. A re-engineered manufacturing process and 15 years later, 3M had slashed its waste by 50 percent, for around $500 million in savings.

Of course, it doesn't take the wherewithal of a multinational conglomerate to reduce waste and lower energy consumption. Every day, SMBs are adopting sustainable business practices that promote social responsibility and improve their bottom lines.

One area often overlooked by SMBs is the paper and energy waste of printing. This is a factor that may have a major impact on the environment, company budgets, and productivity.

It's estimated that on average, 15 percent of an SMB's overall IT budget goes toward printing, and 12 percent of IT resources are spent on supporting print issues. That's a hefty chunk of money and resources allocated toward material that often ends up in the trash or goes uncollected from the printer. According to the Paperless Project:

45 percent of the paper printed in U.S. offices ends up trashed by the end of the day.

Paper usage in the average business grows 22% a year, which means it doubles every 3.3 years.

Every four-drawer filing cabinet requires 9 square feet of floor space and costs $1,500 to maintain.

For companies that don't take control of printing and document management, the future looks bleak. But SMBs can go a long way toward lowering their eco-footprints by implementing simple changes in the workplace and shifting employee behavior. The cost savings can be significant, too. For example, turning off electronic equipment when it's not in use can reduce energy consumption by as much as 25 percent, and two-sided printing can immediately slash paper usage.

For companies that want to cut waste and improve their operational efficiency

This Energy Star-certified printer uses fast, automatic two-sided printing, generating 25 images per minute with professional-color print quality up to 600 x 600 dpi.

Smart auto on/off technology further reduces energy consumption and waste. The printer turns on when it's needed and off when it isn't. From sleep mode, the fast wake-up feature prints the first page of a given job in as few as 11.3 seconds.

With its 50,000-page monthly duty cycle, the HP Color LaserJet Pro M452dn is a workhorse that uses less energy than competing products and produces 48 percent more pages for the money, when combined with HP high-yield toner cartridge JetIntelligence technology. It prints up to 28 pages per minute in crisp black and color.

At under $300, this affordable printer is the fiscally and environmentally responsible choice for SMBs that want to reduce waste, increase energy efficiency, and boost productivity with faster printing and authentic HP quality and performance.

