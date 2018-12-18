Want to take smarter, better photos?

The highly-anticipated Mate 20 Series includes the versatile Mate 20 Pro — which comes with camera lens that can not only see wider for a sense of spaciousness, but also closer with macro distance capability to produce crisp images as close as 2.5cm from the lens.

That means a three-dimensional effect, ultra-angle photography and getting up close — the new smartphone's Leica Triple Camera includes:

40MP (Wide Angle 27 mm, f/1.8)



20MP (Ultra Wide Angle 16 mm, f/2.2)



8MP (3x Telephoto 80mm, f/2.4/ OIS)



Together, the trio of lenses supports a wide range of focal lengths, just like a professional camera, enabling better quality of life and stronger quantity of photos. The macro adds another dimension. Plus, the front camera is 24MP (f/2.0, FF).

Taking all those pictures can get highly addictive, but your activity shouldn't drain your phone battery or hinder any other productivity. Powered by the high-performing Kirin 980, the Mate 20 Series is built on the EMUI 9.0 operating system with Huawei's best battery life to date. The Mate 20 Pro in particular holds the high-density 4200mAh battery, which supports 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge. That translates to a 70% charge in just 30 minutes.

You can also download content with speeds up to 1.4Gbps. With the Wi-Fi connection speed, 2GB footage only requires about 10 seconds to download. The "higher intelligence" makes the photos look great and tagged with ultra-precise GPS and AI.

Additionally, the Mate 20 Series arrive with AI self-learning algorithms and FullView display with high screen-to-body ratio. The Mate 20 Pro is 6.39-inches for seamless single-handed use.

For more information, head here.