In the majestic nature-inspired brand video (below), a beautifully designed battery-powered car seamlessly moving past crashing waves and through a deep forest to arrive at an equally beautiful modern home. Showcasing a fastback silhouette combined with its Sigma-shaped lights leading the way, the all-wheel-drive vehicle touts torque vectoring technology, which provides improved handling and control.

SF Motors, a Silicon Valley-based company, revealed two models, the SF5 and SF7 via their anticipated release Wednesday. As CEO John Zhang said in a livestreamed event: "SF Motors is in a perfect position to move the entire EV industry forward."

As seen through photographs from this week's event, the cars have a futuristic design, panoramic roof and buttonless main console screen. There's a lot more to see than meets the eye as well, such as custom motor configuration which can produce 1000 horsepower (SF7) and acceleration of 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds. According to SF Motors, the models also carry a secure gateway unit that provides a constant protection barrier for the vehicle's data and over-the-air software updates. And its hinted feature of "protective autonomy" promises to further help monitor and manage difficult driving conditions. The proprietary powertrain was built from the ground up with "independent power, steering and suspension."

SF Motors plans to extend its driving range with a patented battery pack system beyond 300 miles. The premium crossover models are available for pre-order by the end of this year, with plans to hit the road in 2019. With integrated partners and manufacturing plants in both the U.S. and China, the company aims to produce at scale with a goal of 200,000 cars a year. No prices have been announced yet.

