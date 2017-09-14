Security isn't always top of mind for mobile professionals, but their employers and IT managers can't afford to let their guard down for even a moment.

In 2016, data breaches resulted in 4.2 billion records being exposed to theft and exploitation. Credential theft (which is a critical way for bad guys to gain access to corporate networks and sensitive data) along with outright device theft figure prominently among the list of breaches.

In one example, a laptop stolen from Premier Healthcare in Indiana exposed more than 200,000 sensitive records, stored without encryption and thus accessible to malicious actors.

The problem extends across organizations and industries. According to a recent survey by Dimensional Research, more than one-third of companies don't secure mobile devices adequately, and 20 percent have already experienced a mobile device breach. The vast majority – 94 percent -- expect the mobile attacks to increase in frequency, and nearly 80 percent said that it's getting harder to secure mobile devices.

As hard as it may seem, securing mobile devices and data is more critical than ever. According to the Ponemon Institute, the average cost per breach for U.S. companies in 2016 was $7 million.

The danger inherent in mobile devices is twofold: The devices may have sensitive data stored directly on their drives, and they may have saved network access credentials, rolling out the red carpet for hackers.

The solutions to these challenges are comprehensive encryption and strong authentication. Encryption keeps the data scrambled and unreadable unless it's unlocked by an authorized user, and strong authentication ensures that only confirmed employees are accessing data and network resources through the laptop.

The Dell Latitude 7480 stands out as uniquely suited to security-conscious organizations. It includes an optional fingerprint reader, which can be used to unlock the device and as part of a multifactor authentication solution, where users must enter a password and swipe their finger to access corporate apps and data.

For even more cutting-edge authentication, the Latitude 7480 may be outfitted with an infrared camera that captures facial recognition data, which increases security and streamlines logins simultaneously.

Data on the Latitude 7480 may be encrypted by default, with encryption keys stored securely on a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip, a microcontroller purpose-built for integrating encryption into hardware devices.

The Latitude 7480 is also designed to be exceptionally lightweight, sleek and strong, with Gorilla-glass display and narrow bezels. Its battery delivers all-day power for nonstop productivity, and its optional Intel 7th Generation ultra-low volt processor and solid-state drive provide exceptional performance and data access speeds.

It's clear that in today's rapidly evolving threat landscape, companies can ill afford to trust sensitive data to mobile devices without encryption and strong authentication. With its built-in security and management features – plus optional fingerprint reader and IR camera – the Dell Latitude 7480 delivers top-notch productivity and elegance together with ironclad security.

