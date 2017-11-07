Despite the proliferation of smartphone usage by workers everywhere, laptop and desktop usage are still thriving in the workplace, according to a 2016 Gartner study. The research firm estimates that 75 percent of workers will receive at least one PC-type device from their employers. Many of these devices will be laptops and notebooks issued to mobile professionals.

These mobile workers aren't tethered to a desk. They need seamless access to corporate resources, apps, presentations, and all their other content from home, customer sites, airports, hotel rooms, tradeshows, and while in transit.

They need a device that supports all-day productivity without becoming a burden. Size and weight are important; after carrying a laptop or notebook in a briefcase through two airports, a connecting flight, and three shuttles, or resting it on one's lap for several hours, an extra pound can become quite significant.

Moreover, mobile professionals need a compact, lightweight device that doesn't sacrifice computing power or performance. Excellent processing speed and plenty of memory and storage are required, so time isn't wasted daily waiting on the system to boot or applications to load. Also on the list of must-haves are ample battery life and secure, high-speed wireless access.

Enter the Lenovo ThinkPad X270, sporting all the requirements mobile professionals seek and more. Even with its minimalist form factor – 12.5-inch screen and just under 3 pounds – the X270 comes with two batteries: a 3-cell battery sealed inside the front of the chassis and a swappable 3-cell battery in the rear.

When the internal battery runs low, users can swap in a fully charged 3-cell battery without having to shut down the system. A 6-cell rear battery is also available. This dual-stage battery configuration, called PowerBridge, significantly extends the X270 battery life.

As for performance, the X270 has a solid-state drive (SSD) with 512GB of storage and up to 16GB memory, all enabling the notebook to boot quickly, launch and run applications smoothly, and transfer files more quickly than with traditional hard drives. SSD also uses less battery power than a traditional hard disk drive, as it eliminates spinning disks from the hardware.

The X270 supports 802.11ac, the latest and fastest wireless networking standard, and includes LTE-A for connectivity even when WiFi is out of range.

As an extra safeguard to protect sensitive business and personal data, the X270 includes multifactor authentication with a biometric fingerprint reader. Authorized users can log in quickly and securely by touching the fingerprint scanner.

The X270 was also built to withstand the wear and tear of everyday usage on the road. Its glass fiber-reinforced plastic exterior passes military-grade testing and more than 200 quality checks before being offered to the public.

For companies that choose to lease the X270 for their workforce, the notebook is easy to set up and provision remotely, reducing the tech support and management burden on IT.

The ThinkPad X270 stands out as an ideal business notebook for today's professionals. It's everything they need in portability and productivity without sacrificing performance.

Click here to learn more about the Lenovo ThinkPad X270.