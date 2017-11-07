Internet connectivity can be elusive. Maybe you're commuting on public transit, in a remote island hotel room with poor wireless service, on a train, or working at home when your cable modem goes on the fritz. You need to connect your laptop or notebook to the Internet, and there isn't a WiFi hotspot within range. Now what?

Many people turn to tethering, or linking their laptop to a mobile device – usually a cell phone -- connected to the Internet. Connecting the phone to the laptop, either directly with a USB cable or wirelessly through Bluetooth or WiFi, provides Internet access on the laptop using the phone's cellular network.

Tethering is an OK option, especially in a pinch or emergency situation, but it has pitfalls. First, it can drain the phone battery. Voice calls may be blocked while the phone is tethered. The connection also may not be as fast on a tethered device, because the data has to make an extra hop.

In some instances, tethering your cell phone to a laptop may not be possible at all. Some operating systems and wireless carriers may not provide this functionality, and those that do have different rules regarding tethering. Many charge extra monthly fees for the privilege on top of the plan's regular data service charges.

The ideal solution is to forget tethering altogether and build LTE connectivity directly into the laptop, so you're connected even outside of WiFi range.

Imagine how liberating it would be to check your email at the beach, stay productive on your commute, conduct business at the local farmer's market, or even keep your child entertained in the backseat on a cross-country drive—all without having to seek out the nearest available WiFi hotspot.

It's possible on the Lenovo ThinkPad T470s with built-in LTE-A. LTE-A delivers 4G speeds, with fewer dropped connections than 4G LTE as you move around.

Aside from unfettered Internet access, the ThinkPad T470s has ubiquitous WiFi connectivity and an Ethernet jack for a wired connection, when needed. The T470s also sports a generous complement of I/O ports -- everything business users need in the office or on the road:

Three USB 3.0 ports (one always-on)

One USB-C Thunderbolt 3 port



An HDMI port



A dock connector



A 4-in-1 card reader



A micro-SIM slot



Weighing in at only 3 pounds, the T470s incorporates many productivity and performance enhancements that business users need. Topping the list is its impressive battery life, lasting nearly 11 hours on a single charge, fueled by a 3-cell, 24Wh front battery and a 3-cell, 26Wh rear battery.

With up to 1TB solid-state drive (SSD) and 24GB memory, the T470s boots up and opens and transfers files faster than hard-disk drive (HDD) counterparts and has fewer moving parts, which means a lower risk of failure.

Extra security protections on the T470s include a touch fingerprint reader, which can be used to unlock the device and for multifactor authentication, and Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0) technology that helps enable tamper-resistant, full-disk encryption.

