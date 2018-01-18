Zuckerberg's Facebook post pressures Congress to act on DACA

James Martin/CNET

After joining 100 tech CEOs earlier this month in calling for a DACA extension, Mark Zuckerberg took to Facebook Wednesday to keep the pressure on Congress. The CEO of the giant social media platform posted a comment urging people to call their representatives and learn more about the issue.

DACA stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. It's a program started by then-President Obama in 2012, allowing people who illegally immigrated to the US as children continue to work legally without fear of deportation. President Trump said in September that he would end the program as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration.

Tech companies have taken up the defense of the "dreamers" who now live in fear of deportation, arguing that the action could cause a "crisis for workforces across the country" in an open letter.

Zuckerberg's post today urged immediate action, saying "Dreamers are members of our communities, and there are 800,000 living in fear with no ability to plan for the future." Check out the full post here. Catch up on DACA and the implications on the tech industry with our FAQ.