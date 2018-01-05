Zuckerberg to Facebook: be careful how we all act in 2018

It seems Mark Zuckerberg is worried about 2018 too. The Facebook captain just told his employees today to be on guard this year. apparently the world is fraught with anxiety, division, and hatred. As a result, Facebook must to a better job of enforcing its existing policies and stop any misuse of its technologies.
Under these conditions Zuckerberg's personal challenge to himself is to, "focus on fixing these important issues" as well.
