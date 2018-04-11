Jim Watson / AFP/Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg doesn't have all the answers lawmakers are looking for.

On day one of his testimony before Congress, Zuckerberg seemed to frustrate some senators when he said that he didn't know the answer to some questions, or that he'd have to check with his team.

In the first two hours, he gave one of those two answers at least 10 times.

For instance, in an exchange with Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri, Zuckerberg was asked if Facebook tracked devices that have the social network's app downloaded onto them, but are not using Facebook. The CEO said that he didn't know and that he'd have to check with his team. Blunt seemed annoyed that the CEO punted -- "Really?" he asked --and said this seemed like a basic question.

Zuckerberg was testifying Tuesday at a joint hearing of the the Senate judiciary and commerce committees. He'll be on Capitol Hill again Wednesday to appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. He's in Washington to discuss online privacy and data protection and to apologize for the company's missteps. Facebook has been engulfed in controversy since it was made public that Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy with ties to the Trump presidential campaign, harvested data on up to 87 million Facebook users without their permission.

With more than 2 billion users monthly, Facebook is the world's largest social network and one of the most influential technology platforms in the world. It's been trying to grapple with its scale and influence, along with the negative consequences that come with it.

Both Zuckerberg and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg have admitted they were unprepared for the level of attacks and manipulation that bad actors would use on their platforms. The controversy has raised questions over Facebook's handling of our personal information -- and whether the social network can even be trusted to protect all that data. Remember, Facebook is an ad-supported site, which means it makes its money off users' data.

During Tuesday's hearing, Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, pressed Zuckerberg on whether he considers Facebook to be a neutral platform or a platform exercising its First Amendment rights for free speech. Zuckerberg said the company promotes the exchange of ideas but stopped short of calling it a neutral platform. He said that he was unfamiliar with the specific legal definitions and that he'd "need to follow up" with the senator.

The exchange got heated as Cruz pointed out several right-leaning and religious groups that have had their Facebook pages and posts deleted. He asked if Zuckerberg was aware of whether any posts from left-leaning organizations -- he gave the example of Planned Parenthood and MoveOn.org -- have had their posts deleted. Zuckerberg said he was not aware.

