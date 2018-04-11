Zuckerberg punts on concept of a subscription Facebook

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Facebook will always be free -- for now, according to Mark Zuckerberg.

At a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Facebook's CEO answered a series of questions from lawmakers on Capitol Hill, including concerns on a subscription-based model of Facebook. The rumors of paying for Facebook started after Facebook's COO Sheryl Sandberg suggested that users would have to pay if the social network did not have data-targeted ads.

Facebook has been under fire for failing to protect users' data in the wake of its Cambridge Analytica scandal. The issues has raised concerns with privacy and Facebook's targeted advertising, sparking a #DeleteFacebook movement. In Sandberg's interview, she mentioned that if Facebook did not have data-targeted ads, users would likely have to pay for the social network.

Zuckerberg clarified at the hearing that Facebook's core mission was to remain free.

"There will always be a version of Facebook that is free," Zuckerberg said. "It is our mission to try to help connect everyone around the world and bring everyone around the world closer together. In order to do that, we believe we need to offer a version that everyone can afford."

The Facebook founder added that it doesn't offer an option for people to pay to not show ads, though users can turn off ad targeting in their settings. He said that the majority of Facebook users choose to leave targeted ads on, telling senators that "people really don't like ads that aren't relevant."

We asked 1000 US consumers if they would pay for a premium Facebook service with no advertizing: 59% said NO https://t.co/CmHinS5s5u — Carolina Milanesi (@caro_milanesi) April 10, 2018

He pointed out that targeted ads are Facebook's business model, and that if it stopped targeting data for ads, they would need to make money somehow.

"I think what Sheryl was saying, in order to not run ads at all, we would need some sort of business model," he said.