Zuckerberg on Tim Cook's dig: 'Not at all aligned with the truth'

Apple CEO Tim Cook maybe be unfriending Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg after he hears some of the quotes from a new interview Zuckerberg did with Vox.com editor at large Ezra Klein. In the just-published interview, Zuckerberg responds strongly to Cook's criticisms of Facebook's business model, which in turn come from an upcoming MSNBC interview, which is set to air on April 6. Got all that?

In that MSNBC interview, conducted by Kara Swisher and Chris Hayes, Cook takes a swipe at Facebook's model of giving its service away for free, but selling user data. He says: "We could make a ton of money if we monetized our customers. If our customers were our product. We've elected not to do that."

In response to that, Zuckerberg tells Klein in the just-published interview:

"I find that argument, that if you're not paying that somehow we can't care about you, to be extremely glib. And not at all aligned with the truth."

He continues:

"I think it's important that we don't all get Stockholm Syndrome and let the companies that work hard to charge you more convince you that they actually care more about you. Because that sounds ridiculous to me."

The full transcript of the interview can be found here, and the audio is available on Klein's podcast, The Ezra Klein Show.