James Martin

Is Mr. Zuckerberg going to Washington?

That's the question facing 33-year old Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who it appears is considering traveling to Capitol Hill to testify before Congress. A CNN report Tuesday, citing sources within the internet giant, said Zuckerberg had decided to travel to the event. Meanwhile, a person familiar with the matter told CNET sister publication CBS News it's "likely" he will testify, but timing and other details still need to be worked out.

It's unclear when Zuckerberg's testimony might take place, though Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley invited Zuckerberg, along with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, to a hearing on data privacy that's scheduled for April 10.

A Facebook spokesperson said the company received the invite but declined to discuss whether Zuckerberg would attend. Spokespeople for Grassley's office and the Judiciary Committee didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move marks the latest twist in the ongoing scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, a data analysis firm that's accused of improperly obtaining more than 50 million Facebook user profiles to use in political campaigns. While the misuse reportedly began when an app developer improperly sent the information to Cambridge Analytica, the ensuing scandal has engulfed Facebook and raised fears the social media giant isn't doing enough to protect users' data.

The fallout has led regulators and lawmakers in both the US and UK, where Cambridge Analytica is based, to announce investigations.

Zuckerberg, meanwhile, shifted from days of deafening silence to a full-on media blitz, complete with interviews with national and industry publications, television appearances and full-page newspaper ads.

Now he's facing demands to appear before lawmakers and answer questions directly.

"The steps Facebook has laid out to protect its users are a start but Zuckerberg still needs to come testify," Senate Judiciary Committee member Amy Klobuchar tweeted last week.

