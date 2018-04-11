Zuckerberg cardboard cutouts are spamming Washington, DC

Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images

Will the real Mark Zuckerberg please stand up?

Zuckerberg is in Washington, DC — and so are 100 cardboard clones of the Facebook CEO.

Hours before Zuckerberg is set to testify to Congress, protesters from the advocacy group Avaaz set up 100 cardboard cutouts of him outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. All the fake Zuckerbergs are wearing shirts that say "Fix Fakebook" on it, calling out the "hundreds of millions of fake accounts still spreading disinformation Facebook," the group said in a press release.

Avaaz said it wants Zuckerberg to ban all bots on Facebook, as well as alerting the public any time users see disinformation on the social network. Facebook did not respond to a request for comment.

Zuckerberg is in DC to testify on Tuesday and Wednesday over Facebook's scandal with Cambridge Analytica, where the voter profiling firm stole data from 87 million people. In Zuckerberg's opening statement, he discusses what Facebook has done to prevent data abuse in the future, and he also talks about what the social network is doing to prevent election interference.

