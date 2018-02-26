Android Go, a lightweight version of Android designed for lower-end devices with less than 1GB of RAM, promises a world of efficient, decent-performing budget phones with timely security and app updates. What phones can you expect with Android Go? ZTE has one of them: the Tempo Go is heading to the US for about $80.
Announced in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress, the ZTE Tempo Go will be one of the first US Android Go phones, and the first to have Qualcomm's new quad-core MSM8909 processor.
The Tempo Go will be sold unlocked, and work on GSM via AT&T and T-Mobile.
No word on whether it will be available in the UK or Australia, but $80 converts to about £60 or AU$100.
Android Go is a different version of Android Oreo, and has its own optimized apps in a specialized app store.
How does it all feel? Stay tuned for photos and hands-on impressions soon. At $80, if it's good, it could represent a whole new promising entry level for smartphones.
ZTE Tempo Go specs
- 5-inch, 854x480-pixel LCD
- 5-megapixel rear camera, 2-megapixel front camera
- 2,200 mAh battery
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- Micro SIM
- microSD card slot, up to 32GB
- Micro-USB port
- 1GB of RAM, 8GB storage
- 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi
