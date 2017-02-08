Is this ZTE's first Android Wear smartwatch?

In January, ZTE CEO Lixin Cheng told CNET that his company would release its first Android Wear smartwatch in 2017 -- one with an LTE cellular connection and longer battery life than typical, so you can use it independent of a phone.

Now, we may be getting our first glimpse of the device, which will reportedly be named the ZTE Quartz.

That name and the image you're looking at come from Evan Blass, aka @evleaks, a tech journalist with a solid track record for getting early images and details of unannounced devices.

Sure, the image is a little small, blurry, and it looks like a CG render rather than an actual photograph (the watchface is clearly fake) -- but I'd personally take Blass at his word that it's the real deal.

We may not have to wait long to find out, either. Blass says Google will reveal the new version of its watch OS -- Android Wear 2.0 -- tomorrow, February 8.

ZTE didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.