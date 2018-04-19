CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

ZTE's potential catastrophic Android problem (The 3:59, Ep. 388)

We talk about ZTE possibly losing its right to use Google's mobile operating system, Amazon partnering with Best Buy, California's net neutrality law and our profile on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

zte-axon-m-7491-001

 Josh Miller/CNET

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

ZTE's potential catastrophic Android problem (The 3:59, Ep. 388)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Congress isn't ready to regulate Facebook, but it wants to