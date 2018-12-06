Zippo trademarks lighter click noise, celebrates with ASMR video

Enlarge Image Zippo

The MGM lion's roar. The Harlem Globetrotter's theme song. The Intel chimes. And now a Zippo lighter clicking. These are all trademarked sounds. Zippo announced the trademark of its signature click in the US on Tuesday.

Zippo chose a very internet way to celebrate its new trademark, by creating a lighter-based ASMR video.

In case you've missed out on the ASMR fad, it stands for "autonomous sensory meridian response." A 2015 study describes it as a "sensory phenomenon, in which individuals experience a tingling, static-like sensation across the scalp, back of the neck and at times further areas in response to specific triggering audio and visual stimuli."

Zippo is hoping the video of its lighters clicking and getting tapped on by fingernails will make you tingle and relax.

The company also curated a selection of ASMR-friendly lighters for its online store, saying "these designs are perfect for tapping, brushing, reflecting, and (of course) each and every one can induce auditory euphoria with the famous Zippo 'click.'"

Zippo's announcement comes months after another notable trademark: Hasbro trademarked the distinctive smell of Play-Doh earlier in 2018. And now you're imagining the scent of Play-Doh accompanied by the clicking of a Zippo lighter. You're welcome.