Zelda: Skyward Sword to arrive November 20

The Nintendo Wii launched with a Zelda game and now it looks like it will also go out with one, too. Call it the last Wii game you'll ever buy, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword will finally release in North America on November 20. Interestingly enough, the time in between the two Zelda games spans the entire life cycle of the Wii, so it's only fitting the console's last major piece of software be another adventure featuring our little green hero from Hyrule.

We've been critical of Nintendo for seemingly leaving the Wii hanging in terms of software support, but if our time with Skyward Sword at E3 2011 is any indication of the game's quality, we're highly optimistic about the final product.