Zanco

Last year, we saw the return of the Nokia 3310, a small feature phone with long battery life that echoed a past when phones were simple and cheap. The company Zanco is looking to take those qualities to the extreme with its Tiny T1 phone.

The T1 is about the size of a domino and looks more like a key fob than a fully functioning phone. Zanco bills the T1 as the "world's smallest phone." Whether that statement is true or not, the T1's appeal is definitely its micro design.

Like the Nokia 3310, the T1 doesn't run on Android or iOS, but is a feature phone that can make calls and receive SMS messages over a 2G network. Zanco claims the battery lasts for three days on standby or for 180 minutes of talk time. Other specs include:

Holds 300 numbers



Use a nano sim card



Charges via Micro-USB



Has a 0.49-inch (12.5mm) OLED display



The Zanco Tiny T1 is £39, which converts to $50 or AU$67, and is supposed to ship in May 2018. However, it's a Kickstarter. As always, please note that CNET's reporting on crowdfunding campaigns is not an endorsement of the project or its creators. Before contributing to any campaign, read the crowdfunding site's policies to find out your rights (and refund policies, or the lack thereof) before and after a campaign ends.