Zachary Levi posts first look at his Shazam suit, and he's thirsty

The first look at a mighty thirsty Shazam as he will appear in his 2019 movie is now out, posted by actor Zachary Levi Monday to his Instagram account.

Levi poses with his image at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, and Comicbook.com notes that the red suit includes the hood attachment seen on the New 52 version of the hero from the comics.

So who is Shazam? While the hero will look like an adult played by Zachary Levi, he will actually be a 14-year-old boy named Billy Batson (played by Asher Angel) that gets the power to become bigger, taller and stronger by screaming "Shazam!"

Not much else is known about the film yet, which is also set to star Adam Brody, Mark Strong and Grace Fulton.

Shazam is set to release on April 5 in the US and UK. An Australian release has not yet been announced.