Yowza! Apple becomes a trillion-dollar company, briefly

It's official. Apple had a moment when it was worth over $1 trillion. Yes, that's right, $1 trillion. As in $1,000,000,000,000.

Shortly before 9 am PT on Thursday, Apple's stock briefly hit $207.05, giving it a market capitalization at that trillion-dollar mark. Apple -- the biggest public company in the world -- had 4,829,926,000 shares outstanding as of July 20, which meant its stock had to hit $207.05 to be worth $1 trillion.

The stock has since dipped to around $206.55.

That made Apple worth more than all but the 15 richest countries in the world, based on 2017 data from the CIA World Factbook (that's the number with a gross domestic product totaling more than $1 trillion last year). And this is only the second time a public company has ever been valued in the 13 digits. PetroChina, an oil and gas company, topped $1 trillion for a short time on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2007.

Apple has been on a tear over the past few years. The company's iPhone is one of the best-selling devices in the world, and Apple's fourth-quarter revenue projections indicated it's optimistic about the phones expected in September. At the same time, the company has been expanding into new markets like wearables, and revenue from its software and services, like Apple Music and the App Store, have been soaring.

Last year's iPhone X was the first major iPhone design in three years. Apple ditched the TouchID button in favor of Face ID technology and touted the device as the "future of mobile." Since it hit stores Nov. 3, the iPhone X has been Apple's best-selling device. That's even though it's the most expensive phone Apple's ever sold. The 5.8-inch device starts at $999, or $300 more than the 4.7-inch iPhone 8 and $200 more than the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus.

Apple is expected to introduce three new iPhones in September, including the possibility for a model considerably larger than the iPhone X and another that's significantly less expensive.

All of that has helped Apple become the most valuable public company in the world.

Some analysts believe that even though Apple is valued at over $1 trillion, it's still worth more.

"In the end, we continue to believe Apple remains one of the most underappreciated stocks in the world with a valuation that remains depressed," Monness Crespi Hardt analyst Brian White noted.

