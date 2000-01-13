CNET también está disponible en español.

Internet

You've got Time Warner

In a world where online services, media and entertainment are rapidly converging, the merged AOL Time Warner could have almost unparalleled resources.

 

 

Clockwise from top left: Steve Case, Gerald Levin; Levin; Richard Parsons; Ted Turner; Bob Pittman 
By News.com staff
January 12, 2000, 1:00 p.m. PT

World's largest merger deconstructed
Sources explain that the courtship that resulted in the blockbuster deal as an on-again, off-again affair that owes its success to two unknown corporate players.

AOL Time Warner a Net music titan?
In its deal with the media giant, questions remain whether America Online is at risk in putting its stamp on one of the five major record companies.

AOL aims to continue open access fight
Executives maintain they'll still fight to open high-speed networks for use by ISPs, despite solving its own access dilemma with the Time Warner deal.

Is AOL still a Net company?
The good news for America Online is that the company has acquired the assets of a major media company. However, that's also the bad news.

AOL megamerger makes history
update The online services giant says it will acquire the media conglomerate to form a $350 billion company--the largest merger in corporate history.

Can new empire avoid titanic clashes?
news analysis AOL Time Warner's leadership may not be as volatile as feared--and could actually unify the ranks by grooming an heir-apparent in AOL star Bob Pittman.

Rivals pushed back to drawing board
interactive The buyout will force rivals as diverse as AT&T, Microsoft and Excite@Home to rethink their Internet strategies--and could initiate even more blockbuster mergers.

Merger drops a bomb on Microsoft
America Online's surprise move is a frontal assault on Microsoft's ambitions to become a major content player, capping a year of battles.

Legal experts say merger OK likely
update Although the AOL-Time Warner deal is already drawing criticism from a consumer group, analysts say federal regulators should approve the deal.

How AOL became a superpower
Not long ago, America Online was largely written off as a potential powerhouse. Today, it is the largest media company in the world. How did this happen?

 

Merger at a glance

Chairman: Steve Case, America Online  
CEO: Gerald Levin, Time
Warner  
Employees: more than 80,000 combined  
Annual sales: more than $140 billion combined  
Market capitalization: approximately $350 billion  
Ticker: AOL

Sources: Bloomberg, Reuters

 

