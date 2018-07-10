YouTube's Incognito mode rolls out widely for Android

Android Police

YouTube for Android got an Incognito mode in its latest update, allowing you to disable your watch and search history on the app.

You can enable the feature by tapping on your avatar, which will bring up a menu. There you'll see a "Turn on Incognito" option, replacing the Sign Out button.

Screenshot by CNET

"When you turn off Incognito or become inactive, your activity from this session will be cleared and you'll return to the account last used," a message reads when you tap the option.

"Your activity might still be visible to your employer, school, or internet service provider."

The Google hat-and-sunglasses icon in the top-right and a "You're incognito" bar at the bottom on the interface will remind you that your activities aren't being recorded, 9to5google notes.

YouTube didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the mode being added to the iOS version of the app.

YouTube started testing this mode in May.

