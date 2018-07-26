YouTube won't let Infowars broadcast live for the next 90 days

Screenshot by Joan E. Solsman/CNET

How much is too much for the social networks to stand? In the case of right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Infowars channel, we haven't quite found out -- but today, YouTube is firing another warning shot by removing four of his videos, as well as the ability to broadcast live to YouTube for 90 days.

According to a post at Infowars that's since been corroborated by The Verge and now CNET as well, The Alex Jones Channel has received another strike for posting four videos that include "violent or graphic content" -- videos which no longer appear to exist on his YouTube page.

(CNET won't link directly to the videos, but one of them includes a man violently shoving a kid to the ground, with the title "How To Prevent Liberalism: A Public Service Announcement". The videos do not appear to include the one where Jones pretended to shoot Robert Mueller, which doesn't appear to have been on YouTube to begin with.)

Does that mean Infowars is about to be banned from YouTube? Not really. While YouTube has a three-strikes policy -- it'll delete a YouTube channel after the third offense -- the company is only considering these four videos to be worth a single strike, and Jones can appeal.

And though Infowars already got a strike in February, that strike didn't last: A YouTube strike only lasts three months after it's issued. So Infowars only has a single strike as of today.

So, like Facebook, it appears that YouTube will continue to tolerate much of Infowars for now.

"We have long standing policies against child endangerment and hate speech. We apply our policies consistently according to the content in the videos, regardless of the speaker or the channel," said YouTube in an emailed statement.

Infowars didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.