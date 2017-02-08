YouTube vs. Facebook: Dawn of live mobile streaming (The 3:59, Ep. 175)

Up Next Microsoft AI's next leap forward: Helping you play video games

Facebook sees huge potential for it to grow in video. But YouTube, the reigning king of video, is keen to stay at the top of the heap.

Against that backdrop, YouTube on Tuesday said it will soon let users start live-streaming from their phones, offering new competition to Facebook Live and Twitter's Periscope. The new YouTube service was promised in June but still hasn't arrived.

We also chat about the specs for LG's upcoming G6 phone and a cool way to play the video game Portal in augmented reality with Microsoft's HoloLens headset.

