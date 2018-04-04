Enlarge Image Dara Kerr/CNET

The Twitter account of a YouTube staffer was hijacked through Flipboard during Tuesday's shooting at his company's headquarters.

Vadim Lavrusik, a product manager for YouTube, was one of the first people to tweet about the shooting, which injured three people. The suspected shooter, Nasim Aghdam, died from a self-inflicted wound, police said.

Shortly after Lavrusik's first tweet, two fraudulent tweets appeared on his account, one making fun of his name, and another claiming one of his friends was lost in the shooting. The latter tweet had a link from Lavrusik's Flipboard account that showed a picture of YouTube personality Keemstar.

The Twitter team, including CEO Jack Dorsey, worked to fix Lavrusik's account and restored it by Tuesday evening. But the hackers didn't take over Lavrusik's account through his Twitter page. It was hijacked through Flipboard, a news aggregator app with a magazine-like design.

Lavrusik's Twitter account was linked to his Flipboard account, and hackers used it to post the tweets, according to Christel van der Boom, a Flipboard spokeswoman.

"We had strong evidence that Mr. Lavrusik did not authorize the activity even though our information indicates that whoever did this used the password associated with the account to gain access," van der Boom said in an email.

She said that Flipboard has since removed the fraudulent posts and blocked access to "further unauthorized use of the account."

Third-party access is often an avenue that attackers use to take over Twitter accounts without actually getting your Twitter password. A massive Twitter hack in March 2017, which hijacked accounts from the European Parliament to Unicef to Sprint's CEO, took advantage of a vulnerable third-party app called Twitter Counter.

You can revoke access to third-party apps through your settings on Twitter. In a tweeted statement Tuesday, Twitter said it was "aware of attempts by some people to deceive others with misinformation around this tragedy."

Blockchain Decoded: CNET looks at the tech powering bitcoin -- and soon, too, a myriad of services that will change your life.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.