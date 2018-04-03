CNET

If you've been been getting an error message while searching for a YouTube video through a channel page, you're not alone.

The world's largest online video site, which is owned by Google, confirmed Monday that channel pages are down. To be clear, you can still watch videos on the site -- you just won't be able to find them by clicking on channel pages.

In a tweet, YouTube said its channel pages have been down at least since 11:27 p.m. PT.

Seeing this 500 error message on YouTube? We're on it! pic.twitter.com/ArPDUDxUcp — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) April 2, 2018

Technical difficulties on websites aren't uncommon. But for a site as large was YouTube, with more than a billion visitors a month, the snafu could create headaches for its web of viewers, creators and advertisers.

"Some people are encountering errors when accessing channel pages on YouTube today," a YouTube spokeswoman said in a statement, when asked for further comment. "We're working to address the issue and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

