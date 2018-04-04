Screenshot by Joan E. Solsman/CNET

Google Maps, operated by the same parent company as YouTube, is identifying a shooting in San Bruno, California, on its map for the city, where police confirmed they responded to an "active shooter" there Tuesday afternoon.

A red circular tag marked "San Bruno shooting" appeared in the center of one of YouTube's San Bruno buildings on Google Maps at about 2:19 p.m. PT. Though the circular tag is clickable, it pulls up a red sidebar that simply repeats "San Bruno shooting" without providing any further details.

At least four people were injured at YouTube's campus in a shooting just before 1 p.m. PT involving a female suspect who was found dead by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the San Bruno Police department's Twitter feed and a live briefing with press.

Google said it's coordinating with authorities and would provide more details via Twitter.