Google Maps, operated by the same parent company as YouTube, is identifying a shooting in San Bruno, California, on its map for the city, where police confirmed they responded to an "active shooter" there Tuesday afternoon.
A red circular tag marked "San Bruno shooting" appeared in the center of one of YouTube's San Bruno buildings on Google Maps at about 2:19 p.m. PT. Though the circular tag is clickable, it pulls up a red sidebar that simply repeats "San Bruno shooting" without providing any further details.
At least four people were injured at YouTube's campus in a shooting just before 1 p.m. PT involving a female suspect who was found dead by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the San Bruno Police department's Twitter feed and a live briefing with press.
Google said it's coordinating with authorities and would provide more details via Twitter.
