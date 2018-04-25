YouTube Remix could mean the end of Google Play Music

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Google Play Music's swan song may be near.

If Google finally launches YouTube Remix, a rumored music subscription service, it will retire its 7-year-old music streaming service, Droidlife reported Tuesday. That could come as soon as the end of the year, with Google Play Music users being pushed onto the new service, a source tells the site.

Remix, which would feature on-demand streaming and incorporate video clips from YouTube, was expected to launch in March, Bloomberg reported in December. The still as-yet-unannounced service would mark Google-parent Alphabet's third attempt to challenge rivals Apple and Spotify.

Google introduced an audio-only streaming service called Google Play Music in 2011. Three years later, Google launched YouTube Music Key, a subscription service that offered music videos and ad-free songs on YouTube for $10 a month. Google changed the name to YouTube Red in 2015 and expanded it to all kinds of YouTube videos.

YouTube has a long way to catch up with Apple and Spotify, though. Spotify has more than 71 million paying users, while Apples Music has about 38 million subscribers.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

