YouTube publicly condemns Logan Paul's 'dead body' video

YouTube/Logan Paul

YouTube has finally come out condemning a video uploaded more than a week ago by YouTube personality Logan Paul that included footage of a dead body.

YouTube acknowledged in a series of tweets Tuesday that the video violated its community guidelines and indicated the site was exploring "further consequences" against Paul. It also said it's examining ways to prevent circulation of content that violates its terms.

"Like many others, we were upset by the video that was shared last week," YouTube tweeted. "Suicide is not a joke, nor should it ever be a driving force for views.

"We expect more of the creators who build their community on @YouTube, as we're sure you do too," the company said, apologizing for the delay in publicly commenting on the video.

The video featured Paul and his friends reacting with shock and making jokes after discovering an apparent suicide during a trip to Aokigahara forest at the base of Mount Fuji in Japan, a site where a high number of suicides take place. The video, posted in late December, featured shots of the dead body and had millions of views before the 22-year-old Paul deleted the clip from YouTube three days later.

After the video was deleted, Paul's account was marked with a strike for violating the company's policies on violent or graphic content, YouTube said. A strike lasts for three months and can mean a loss of ad revenue from videos and links to crowdfunding and merchandising websites.

Paul, known for his light-hearted and unfiltered touch, faced massive backlash for the video. Paul was roundly criticized on social media for making light of suicide and for filming in the forest. In an apology last week on Twitter, the vlogger said he didn't post the video for attention or views.

