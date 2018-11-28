YouTube offers student discount for Premium and Music services

Taylor Martin/CNET

YouTube is making its streaming services more affordable for college students, the company announced in a blog post Tuesday. The discounts are the biggest changes to the programs since YouTube launched them last year. YouTube Music Premium competes with other services like Spotify Premium and Apple Music, both of which offer their own student discounts.

YouTube Music lets users stream music, watch music videos and download music in the YouTube Music app. Free plans include ads, while a $9.99 (AU$11.99, £9.99) monthly plan is ad-free and allows downloads for playing music offline.

YouTube Premium (formerly YouTube Red), includes everything in the YouTube Music subscription plus ad-free YouTube videos, access to YouTube Original content and downloading YouTube videos for offline viewing. Premium costs $11.99 (AU$14.99, £11.99) per month.

Student pricing

New student plans announced today knock the price down by half. Subscriptions for YouTube Music cost just $4.99 (AU$6.92, £3.92) and YouTube Premium will set students back $6.99 (AU$9.70, £5.49). Eligible students who sign up by January 31 can get YouTube Premium for a special rate of $5.99 (AU$8.31, £4.70).

So, who's eligible? Student plans are for all full-time students at any accredited college or university in the US, and YouTube says it plans to expand discounts to students in other countries in the future. You can read more about eligibility requirements here.