YouTube now has The Terminator, Legally Blonde and more free movies to watch

Orion Pictures

Looking for a free movie? YouTube has you covered, albeit with some ads.

YouTube quietly opened up a free movie section in October, spotted previously by AdAge. Its selection includes The Terminator, Legally Blonde and Rocky. You can find it by clicking on YouTube's Movie page, and scrolling down to the "Free to watch" carousel.

The films are supported with ads because nothing is ever truly free, though they appear to be ad-free for anyone with a YouTube Premium account. But this selection is different from the original content films that you get with a YouTube Premium subscription, previously named YouTube Red.

The library appears to be available only in the US for now.

YouTube is the latest among several websites that offer free movies supported by ads, eight of which you can check out in this guide. YouTube did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Joan Solsman contributed to this report.